Overdose deaths are declining in McLennan County. Could Narcan be the reason?

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Drug overdose deaths are declining in McLennan County and across the nation, and a local addiction expert says wider access to Narcan may be playing a significant role.

Since 2023, overdose deaths have dropped 27% nationally and that same year, Narcan — also called naloxone — became available over the counter on store shelves nationwide without a prescription.

Drug overdoses have been the leading cause of death among people ages 18-45 in the United States for years, driven largely by fentanyl. In McLennan County, there is an average of roughly 2 to 3 overdose deaths per month, but the CDC reports the overall trend is beginning to slow.

Amara Durham, an addiction expert, said the timing of Narcan's wider availability is not something she is overlooking.

"One of those things stands out, and that's Narcan, and that stands out, particularly as our rates have fallen for drug overdoses, as well as our availability of this drug has increased," Durham said.

Narcan works by reversing opioid overdoses. It blocks opioid receptors in the brain, restoring normal breathing within minutes. It is now available for anyone to purchase and use.

Durham said the drug is not about enabling drug use — it is about preventing death.

"Narcan, which is the branded name of naloxone, it does not reduce our drug use. It is reducing death. And as it becomes as commonly available as a fire extinguisher or an AED device, we are finding that more overdoses are survivable," Durham said.

When I asked people in the Waco community whether they carry Narcan, many said they had never considered it.

"I didn't even know about it," one person said.

Others said they did not feel it applied to them because they or their loved ones do not use drugs. But overdoses can happen during everyday routines — at grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and college campuses.

The CDC says while the decline in overdose deaths is encouraging, the crisis is not over. Officials continue to urge community members to stay informed, carry Narcan if they choose, and seek help when needed.

