WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police are taking a different approach to juvenile crime prevention by stepping into elementary school classrooms to help shape the next generation of leaders.

Watch Full Story Here:

Waco police bring crime prevention initiative L.E.A.D to elementary students

At West Avenue Elementary, officers visit weekly to mix fun with learning through lessons, scenarios and games as part of their community outreach efforts.

"The students love when we visit them each week. They get very excited about the new lesson. There's games. There's different scenarios that we can play with them, and it's so much fun to see the kids interact and grasp the concept of the lesson," Cierra Shipley said.

Student Josiah eagerly anticipates these weekly visits from local law enforcement.

"I love it so much because they teach us how to be excited and angry when we have to be and sad when we can… and they teach us how to not do bad stuff and not get in trouble that much and respect our teachers and respect everybody," Josiah said.

According to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, juvenile referrals dropped 4.8% in 2024, with 50,000 cases reported across Texas. This downward trend continued in 2025.

Early intervention remains a priority for law enforcement agencies nationwide. In Waco, that prevention starts in elementary school.

Josiah also has advice for his classmates about the importance of good behavior.

"Don't get in trouble at all or they're not gonna do that fun stuff with y'all," Josiah said.

Statistics show 73% of youth referred in 2024 were still attending public schools. Waco police say programs like L.E.A.D. aim to keep those numbers moving in the right direction.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

