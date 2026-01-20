WEATHER BLOG: Need to know information ahead of anticipated winter weather

Forecast update:

Meteorologist Josh Johns says it now looks like the front will arrive earlier, potentially as early as Friday morning.

Texas DPS Safety Reminder:

DPS is reminding drivers and pedestrians to make preparations now ahead of the potential for freezing rain and ice.

Find tips to stay safe on the road and at home, here: https://bit.ly/3LX6ssB.

Hubbard ISD delays prom:

The Hubbard Independent School District is postponing prom due to safety concerns.

Prom 2026 is now scheduled for Saturday, February 14th.

TxDOT Winter Weather Operations:

TxDOT Waco District crew will proactively mobilize on Wednesday, Jan. 21 to start early brine application on state roads in McLennan, Bell, Hill, Falls, Bosque, Hamilton, Limestone, and Coryell counties.

Crews will apply brine, which is a salt and water mixture that can help slow initial icing on pavement, on all major state roadway travel lanes, including I-35 and I-14 Wednesday through Friday.

Starting Friday, crews will transition to 24-hour operations through the end of the projected wintry weather. All operations are dependent on weather and crews will adjust as conditions warrant.

Athletic events change, Gatesville:

The Boys Basketball A-Team Tournament is now scheduled for Jan 30-31

Soccer games scheduled Friday against Hillsboro are now planned for Thursday.

The JV round-robin on Saturday is canceled.

Opening celebration delayed:

The Tim Hortons new location at 3706 Texas Avenue in Bryan is delaying its grand opening celebration due to anticipated winter weather. The event will be rescheduled for a future date.