Brazos Valley neighbors prep to protect their animals ahead of winter weather

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — As harsh winter weather approaches the Brazos Valley, residents at The Feed Barn in Navasota are making preparations to protect their animals from the dangerous conditions.

Watch the full story here:

Grimes County serves as an agriculture hub, meaning many neighbors have livestock that need special care during extreme weather events. Local residents are taking precautions to ensure their animals stay safe and warm.

"As long as they're dry, they'll be warm enough," said Elora Alexander from Grimes County Animal Rescue.

Storey Koehler, a local resident, is already taking action by "putting hay in stalls, dog houses, wherever they need, put extra food out."

For larger livestock, experts recommend a simple but effective approach. Jamie Wheelis, co-owner of Rural Strategies, advises against making major changes right before severe weather but suggests one key addition.

"I don't recommend making big changes right before a big weather event, but alfalfa is a great choice. You know, in the wintertime, it helps keep them warm," Wheelis said.

Water access remains crucial during winter storms. Chloe Torres, co-owner of Rural Strategies, emphasizes the importance of preparation.

"Making sure that you have access to water, whether that means filling up some extra troughs in your barn, being sure that you have access to water, whether it's for 3 days or 6 days," Torres said.

Chicken owners have relatively simple preparation requirements. Heather Garcia, a local resident, uses recycled materials to protect her birds.

"Since we already have their coops set up in a way that they can huddle together, I really take a lot of their feed bags and I recycle them, so it blocks the wind. That's a big part of keeping them safe," Garcia said.

Smaller animals require special attention to ensure they can escape harsh weather conditions. Alexander warns about the particular dangers of Texas winter weather.

"Prepare for the wet cold, which is the scariest kind of cold, especially in Texas. Lots of shavings or straw, I would recommend," Alexander said.

Different animals have varying needs during winter storms. Chloe Torres explains the specific requirements for common livestock.

"So goats would be more in that lots of hay category. Pigs, I think, are going to be more in the providing adequate shelter category," Torres said.

For residents with outside pets, experts recommend breaking ice on drinking water regularly and ensuring animals have adequate shelter from the elements.

