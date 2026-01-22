Foggy start to Thursday, still tracking Weekend Winter Storm

CENTRAL TEXAS — Fog is in place across Central Texas as we begin your Thursday, with a cloudy day on deck. Our winter storm is still set to arrive, with icy impacts starting Saturday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Foggy start to Thursday, but expect clouds to be around.

Rainy and wet Friday with a cold front.

Icy impacts begin Saturday.

Very cold to start the week.

Good morning! Many of y'all are waking up to some fog across Central Texas as moisture has been on the increase. This could impact some of your morning commute, so be sure to give yourself extra time this morning. Fog will eventually lift into low clouds later this morning, and I do expect a cloudy day for Thursday. Highs will likely make it into the low 60s.

Moisture will be on the increase tonight into Friday and eventually should turn into scattered showers on Friday with temperatures in the 50s. Our cold front will arrive at some point in the second half of the day Friday into the evening, bringing falling temperatures. Rain will continue overnight into Saturday with temperatures falling close to freezing in our northern counties Saturday morning, and eventually below freezing at some point in the first half of the day for Waco-Temple-Killeen. Temperatures will fall below freezing in the Brazos Valley later in the day or in the evening. As those temperatures fall below freezing, we will see rain shift to freezing rain leading to ice accumulation. This is when roads will begin to be hazardous. Eventually we will see a switch over to sleet, with the possibility even of snow early Sunday morning. Total ice accumulations could near 1/4-1/2 inch in many locations, with 1-2 inches of snow/sleet accumulations also possible.

Once the winter storm passes Sunday, we will enter a time frame of dangerous cold with temperatures falling into the lower teens and single digits overnight into Monday morning. Feel-like temperatures could be below zero Monday morning, so avoid being outdoors. We may stay below freezing all day Monday, and eventually thaw into the 40s next week.

Stay safe and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

