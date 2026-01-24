WINTER BLAST BLOG: Weather conditions and impacts across Central Texas

Road conditions in Central Texas:

@TxDOT is showing icy conditions north and west of Waco. The freeze line is approaching I-35, so watch out on bridges and overpasses this morning. #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/EGDIsFkK2j — Matt Hines 🌵 (@MattHinesTX) January 24, 2026

Forecast update from Meteorologist Matt Hines, 8:05 a.m:

The freeze line has made it to the I-35 corridor this morning. It will continue to push southeast today. Be careful, especially on bridges and overpasses and some streets for the remainder of today. Areas of a light wintry mix will continue this morning...into early afternoon. Heavier freezing rain and sleet is still expected late this afternoon and tonight. Significant ice accumulations are likely tonight. All roads will become hazardous, and we may have some power outages as well.

TDOT shares road conditions and staffing updates, 8 a.m.:

Some parts of the district (Bosque and Hamilton Counties) are now seeing icy conditions.

Woodway Public Safety shares road condition update, 8 a.m.:

Our Officers are advising that the roads are still good at the moment. We’re still a couple of degrees above freezing. The roads are wet but that’s all so far.

Wintry conditions slowing traffic in parts of Bosque County, 8 a.m.:

Waco conditions at KXXV studios, 7:45 a.m.:

Killeen conditions on E. Central Texas Expressway, 7:45 a.m.

Radar, 7:40 a.m.:

Clifton police road condition update:

7:30 a.m.

No ice on roads in Clifton yet. Temps have no fallen below freezing, so it’s only a matter of time.

Sheriffs office is reporting spotty ice in different areas. Travel is not advised.

Oncor outage update:

As of 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, approximately 7,000 customers are without power as the winter storm continues to move through Oncor’s service territory.

More than 10,000 Oncor and contractor damage evaluators, lineworkers, tree trimming crew members and other restoration personnel have been positioned to assist efforts.

Bosque County Sheriff's Office shares road conditions update, 7:30 a.m.:

As of 7AM, Deputies report that although roads are not covered completely with ice, they have ice in many areas. These conditions will continue to worsen as the temperature drops today.

Travel is not recommended.

Lorena and Copperas Cove Police share condition updates in their neighborhoods:

Food distribution rescheduled:

The Shepherd's Heart food distribution scheduled for Saturday is rescheduled to Saturday, Jan 31.

Power outage update, 6:20 a.m.:

Some neighbors in Chilton are already experiences power outages. Oncor says it is an equipment issue.

Travel conditions, 6:15 a.m.:

Roads are looking slick in parts of Central Texas. Travel is discouraged for much of the weekend due to weather conditions.

Radar check:

Wet and cold weather has moved into Central Texas. Follow the system as it moves through on our interactive radar.

Warming center updates:

We have a list of available warming centers and shelters across Central Texas.

HEB adjusted hours:

Saturday, January 24:6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 25:Stores open at 9 a.m.



Burnet

Lampasas

Marble Falls

Does not include stores in Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Waco, and Temple.

Fort Hood Closure announcement:

The following Family and MWR facilities will be closed as a precautionary measure:

Warrior Way Physical Fitness Center 3 p.m. Jan. 24 – Jan. 25

The Courses of Clear Creek Jan. 24-25

All Manned, Non-24-Hour Physical Fitness Centers 3 p.m. Jan. 24 – Jan. 25

Phantom Warrior Lanes 3 p.m. Jan. 24 – Jan. 25

Community Events and Bingo Center Jan. 24-25

Casey Memorial Library Jan. 24-25

Apache Arts and Crafts Center Jan. 24-25

Sprocket Auto Hobby Shop Jan. 24-25

