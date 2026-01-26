Woman found dead near dumpster in Killeen amid freezing temperatures

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A woman was found dead early Sunday morning in Killeen, with police investigating whether the death may be weather-related as the area experiences extremely cold temperatures.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department responded to the 200 block of W. Rancier Avenue soon after 5 a.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman.

A witness walking in the area saw the body lying on the ground near a dumpster and called 911, according to preliminary investigation.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced the woman deceased at 5:15 a.m. James ordered an autopsy to be conducted at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

It is unknown whether the death may be weather-related, medically related, or a combination of both factors, pending the results of the autopsy.

With extremely cold temperatures continuing, police remind residents that resources are available to help prevent tragedies during severe weather. Community members in need of shelter are strongly encouraged to take advantage of available city resources.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating this death. No additional information is available at this time.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.