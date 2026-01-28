Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts 58  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyBelton

Actions

'Saving Sparky the owl': Central Bell County assistant fire chief rescues injured owl from snowy conditions

CBCFR OWL.png
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue | 25 News
CBCFR OWL.png
Posted
and last updated

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue assistant chief responded to an unusual rescue call Tuesday afternoon, when civilians reported an injured owl trapped in snowy conditions at Chalk Ridge Falls Park.

The CBCFR department received the calls around 4:45 p.m. That's when Assistant Chief Kevin Burzesi responded to the scene, where a group of civilians had gathered at the top of a hill after spotting the distressed great horned owl.

Burzesi contacted the Texas Game Wardens to report the incident and receive guidance on safely securing the owl and finding an appropriate rehabilitation center.

Central Bell County Fire and Rescue

The owl, nicknamed "Sparky" by Burzesi, was found with what appeared to be a broken wing. Burzesi rescued the bird from the snow and ice-covered hillside and took to "All About Exotic Wildlife," a local nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center.

The fire department expressed gratitude to their partners at the Texas Game Wardens Office and to Susan, who operates the nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center that took Sparky in for care.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood