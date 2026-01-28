'Saving Sparky the owl': Central Bell County assistant fire chief rescues injured owl from snowy conditions

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue assistant chief responded to an unusual rescue call Tuesday afternoon, when civilians reported an injured owl trapped in snowy conditions at Chalk Ridge Falls Park.

The CBCFR department received the calls around 4:45 p.m. That's when Assistant Chief Kevin Burzesi responded to the scene, where a group of civilians had gathered at the top of a hill after spotting the distressed great horned owl.

Burzesi contacted the Texas Game Wardens to report the incident and receive guidance on safely securing the owl and finding an appropriate rehabilitation center.

The owl, nicknamed "Sparky" by Burzesi, was found with what appeared to be a broken wing. Burzesi rescued the bird from the snow and ice-covered hillside and took to "All About Exotic Wildlife," a local nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center.

The fire department expressed gratitude to their partners at the Texas Game Wardens Office and to Susan, who operates the nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center that took Sparky in for care.

