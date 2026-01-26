'They had no idea what to look for': Hidden home damage may linger after winter weather

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — After winter weather moved through Texas over the weekend, experts said homeowners could be facing hidden damage caused by freezing temperatures, including problems with their pipes.

Ron Snuffer, a claims specialist, said damage from freezing weather is not always immediately obvious. He worked with homeowners following the 2021 winter storm and said many people did not realize they had a problem until it spread.

“Back during Ice Storm Yuri a few years ago, I had a 73-year-old couple who didn't check anything, and what ended up happening was over a week, they had water that had started in the kitchen and had migrated under their hardwood floors,” Snuffer said. “The insurance company really gave them pushback because they waited a week. But they're 73-years-old, they had no idea what to look for.”

Snuffer said small leaks can remain hidden inside walls or under floors, causing damage long before a burst pipe becomes visible. He recommends homeowners walk through their homes after freezing weather to check for warning signs.

“You’re not necessarily going to see the pipes break, you’re going to see the water and the damage from the water,” Snuffer said. “You’ll look for staining on the ceilings, you’ll look for staining on the walls. Those are all good indicators that you have moisture coming out of somewhere.”

He said bubbling or peeling paint, warped floors, and moisture along baseboards can also be signs of hidden water damage.

However, Snuffer warns that damage is not the only thing homeowners should watch for after major weather events. He said scammers often target vulnerable residents by offering quick fixes at discounted prices, only to disappear.

“There's going to be a lot of mitigation companies out there. Make sure you get somebody who's reputable. Make sure you verify whether or not they have good testimonials and know what they're doing. You don't want to go with a cheap guy that doesn't know what they're doing. This can cause ongoing things like mold, if you don't have it done properly,” Snuffer said.

He said scams were common following the 2021 winter storm.

“There were tons of them after Ice Storm Yuri. I can't tell you how many customers handed over a check, and the people never showed up,” Snuffer said.

If homeowners do find damage, Snuffer recommends calling a plumber to stop the leak and a mitigation company to remove moisture before it spreads. He also suggests researching any company before hiring them, checking reviews, and verifying credentials.

