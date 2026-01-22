WARMING CENTERS: Where you can go to stay warm during the winter weather

WACO:

A warming center will be open in Waco from Friday, Jan 23 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Avenue.

Cots, blankets and bottled water are available. Pets are welcome, but crates are required. Security personnel will be on-site.

The Salvation Army is also providing an emergency shelter at 300 Webster Ave. in Waco.

The shelter is seeking donations of:

Bottled water

Ground coffee

Grab-and-go snacks (individually packaged)

MARLIN:

BELL COUNTY:

Youth Peace and Justice Foundation will activate 24-hour shelters for youth ages 13–18 and families affected by unsafe conditions from Jan. 24 - 26.

Locations are confidential - contact for access.

Phone: (254) 499-8027

uvaldefoundationforkids@gmail.com | www.theuvaldefoundation.com

WEST:

The Police Department will be opening a Warming Center at the West Community-Senior Center this weekend.

HEARNE:

The City of Hearne announced it is opening the Teal Center to the public as a warming center on Friday, Jan. 23 at noon.

The Teal Center is located at 1302 Milton Street in Hearne, and will be open until Tuesday, Jan. 27 at noon.

Water will be provided at the warming center.

The city will have large equipment available to respond to city roads, bridges, property that have reports of ice and other reports of emergencies as well as other personnel on standby to respond to reports of water and electrical outages.

The Hearne Police Department will field calls for the city after normal business hours and through the weekend. Officers will conduct patrols of the Teal Center each morning, afternoon, and evening while it's open.

The city said TxDOT has started pretreating roads on Highway 6 and Highway 190 and crews will be working two shifts on Friday and Saturday, continuing to pretreat the highways on both days.

FREESTONE COUNTY:

• Fairfield Senior Services Center

201 N. Bateman Rd

Fairfield, TX 75840

• Southern Oaks VFD

120 Southern Oaks Dr

Streetman, TX 75859

• Streetman VFD

219 E. Main St.

Streetman, TX 75859

• Dew ISD Gym

606 County Road 481

Teague, TX 75860

• Corinth Baptist Church FLC

121 FM 489 W.

Teague, TX 75860

If a shelter loses power, alternate locations with power will be setup, if available.

LIMESTONE COUNTY:

There are several businesses and organizations offering a warm place to stay this weekend: