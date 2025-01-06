LIGHTS OUT: Power outage maps and reporting information

ONCOR

Outage Map: https://stormcenter.oncor.com/

Report an outage: https://www.oncor.com/outages/create_outage/identify BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC COOP

Outage Map: https://outage.bluebonnetelectric.coop/

Report an outage: https://bluebonnet.coop/report-outage HEART OF TEXAS ELECTRIC COOP

Outage Map: https://nisc.hotec.coop/maps/Outage_Web_Map/

Report an outage: 1-800-840-2957 BRYAN TEXAS UTILITIES

Outage Map: https://outages.btutilities.com/

Report an outage: https://www.btutilities.com/reporting-outage

