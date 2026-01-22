Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Abbott, state leaders hold media conference Thursday ahead of winter weather

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the recent 88th Legislative Session to an audience at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin, on June 2. Abbott recounted policy victories in regards to fentanyl and the border crisis, as well as limiting gender affirming care and banning DEI practices in higher education. Abbott ended the event by promising to call a special session for school choice, after the current special session for property tax resolves.
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott receives a briefing Thursday on the state's ongoing response to severe winter weather and anticipated impacts.

Watch the conference here:

The Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief, along with leaders from Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, and utility companies join Governor Abbott for a media conference in Austin.

Schools and organizations are making plans ahead of the potential for severe weather in Central Texas. View our Live Blog for the latest.

