Abbott, state leaders hold media conference Thursday ahead of winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott receives a briefing Thursday on the state's ongoing response to severe winter weather and anticipated impacts.

Watch the conference here:



The Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief, along with leaders from Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, and utility companies join Governor Abbott for a media conference in Austin.

Schools and organizations are making plans ahead of the potential for severe weather in Central Texas. View our Live Blog for the latest.