Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell declares for 2026 NFL draft following a historic season with the Aggies.

"Texas A&M gave me the opportunity to grow - not only as a football player but as a man," Howell said in a social media post. "Wearing the maroon and white while representing the 12th Man has truly been an honor."

As expected, Cashius Howell announces on Instagram that he is declaring for the NFL draft pic.twitter.com/Hu5QyH0ZEJ — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) December 31, 2025

The redshirt senior has made waves with the Aggies his last season, being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press All-America honors, AFCA All-America honors, All-America Team recognition from the Football Writers Association of America, a spot on Dave Campbell's All-Texas College Team,

Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss also announced his declaration for the 2026 NFL draft on Tuesday on social media, as well as Amari Niblack.