Three Texas A&M players earn Associated Press All-America honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Three Texas A&M football standouts earned Associated Press All-America recognition Monday, with KC Concepcion and Cashius Howell receiving first team honors while Ar'maj Reed-Adams earned second team recognition.

Concepcion, a junior wide receiver from Charlotte, North Carolina, earned first team all-purpose honors. He leads the Aggies with 57 receptions for 886 yards and is tied for an SEC-best nine receiving touchdowns.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition," Concepcion said.

The versatile player also leads the league with 460 punt return yards and tops all SEC receivers with 12 total touchdowns. He became the first Texas A&M player in the modern era to score via rush, reception and punt return in the same season. Concepcion was also named the Paul Hornung Award winner.

Howell, a redshirt senior defensive end from Kansas City, Missouri, garnered first team edge rusher recognition. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year leads the league with 11.5 sacks entering the postseason and is tied for fourth in the league with 14.0 tackles for loss.

His sack total is the highest by an Aggie since Myles Garrett recorded 11.5 in 2014. Howell has produced 41 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, including at least three pressures in seven of 12 regular-season games. He ranks second nationally among defensive ends with six pass breakups and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Reed-Adams, a graduate student from Dallas, earned second team guard honors. He anchored an offensive front that helped Texas A&M average 454.4 yards of total offense per game.

The Aggies rank as the only team nationally inside the top 35 in total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, passing efficiency and time of possession. Texas A&M improved by nearly 50 yards and 6.0 points per game from the previous season and surpassed 3,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in the same year for the 12th time in program history.

No. 7-seed Texas A&M hosts the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (10-2) in a CFP first round game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Kyle Field.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.