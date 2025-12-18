Three Texas A&M Aggies earn FWAA All-America honors ahead of playoff game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Three Texas A&M football players received Football Writers Association of America All-America Team recognition Thursday, with KC Concepcion and Cashius Howell earning first-team honors while Mario Craver was named to the second team.

The recognition comes as the No. 7 Aggies prepare to host No. 10 Miami in a College Football Playoff first-round game Saturday at Kyle Field. at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Concepcion leads nation in all-purpose production

Michael Woods/AP FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Concepcion, a junior wide receiver from Charlotte, N.C., earned first-team all-purpose honors after a standout season. The First Team All-SEC selection led the conference and ranked second nationally with 460 punt return yards.

He finished third in the FBS with five punt returns of 30 yards or longer and third nationally with a 20.0-yard return average. Concepcion leads the Aggies with 57 receptions for 886 yards and is tied for an SEC-best nine receiving touchdowns.

"I'm grateful for this recognition and excited to help my team in the playoffs," Concepcion said.

The Charlotte native became the first Texas A&M player in the modern era to score via rush, reception and punt return in the same season. He ranked 14th nationally with 1,409 all-purpose yards and was named the Paul Hornung Award winner.

Howell dominates as SEC's top pass rusher

Sam Craft/AP FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Howell, a redshirt senior from Kansas City, Mo., earned first-team defensive end recognition after leading the SEC with 11.5 sacks. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year ranked fourth in the conference with 14.0 tackles for loss.

His sack total marked the highest by a Texas A&M player since Myles Garrett posted 11.5 in 2014. Howell generated 41 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and ranked second nationally among defensive ends with six pass breakups.

"This honor means a lot, but we're focused on winning games now," Howell said.

The Kansas City native finished the regular season with 29 tackles, including 19 solo stops, and was a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski and Lombardi awards.

Craver earns second-team recognition

L.G. Patterson/AP Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver, right, runs past Missouri safety Marvin Burks, left, during the first half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Craver, a sophomore wide receiver from Birmingham, Ala., earned second-team wide receiver recognition following a productive SEC season. He leads the Aggies with an average of 82.4 scrimmage yards per game and is averaging 14.4 yards per offensive touch.

Craver has totaled 52 receptions for 825 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 81 rushing yards and a score on 11 carries. Craver became the nation's only player in 2024 to record a 200-yard receiving performance against an Associated Press Top 25 opponent.

He hauled in seven catches for 207 yards in Texas A&M's 41-40 road victory at then-No. 8 Notre Dame. Craver was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the nation's top receiver.

The Aggies face Miami at 11 a.m. Saturday in their College Football Playoff opener at Kyle Field.

