Texas A&M's KC Concepcion wins 2025 Paul Hornung Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M junior wide receiver and return specialist KC Concepcion has been named the winner of the 2025 Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Wednesday.

The award honors the most versatile player in major college football. Concepcion emerged from a national field of finalists to become the first Aggie to earn the distinction.

Concepcion earned First Team All-SEC honors at wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose after leading the Aggies with 57 receptions for 886 yards and an SEC-best nine receiving touchdowns, tied for the league lead. He also paced the conference with 460 punt return yards.

"This recognition is incredible and I'm honored to be the first Aggie to win this award," Concepcion said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native finished the regular season with 12 total touchdowns, the most among SEC receivers, and became the first A&M player in the modern era to score via rush, reception and punt return in the same year. Concepcion ranked No. 14 nationally with 1,409 all-purpose yards and averaged 117.4 yards per game.

He was one of the nation's most explosive returners, finishing third in the FBS with five punt returns of 30 yards or longer and third nationally with 20.0 yards per return.

Across 37 career games, Concepcion has amassed 3,109 all-purpose yards, including 2,185 receiving, 505 on punt returns and 419 rushing. He has accounted for 30 total touchdowns in his career, highlighted by two punt return scores this season.

The Paul Hornung Award pays tribute to the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. Concepcion and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in downtown Louisville in March 2026.

No. 7-seed Texas A&M hosts No. 10 Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Kyle Field on ABC.

