Texas A&M football earns 6 All-SEC honors ahead of College Football Playoff debut

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Six Texas A&M football players received All-SEC honors as the Aggies prepare for their College Football Playoff debut against Miami on Dec. 20.

The SEC announced Tuesday that three Aggies earned first-team recognition: wide receiver KC Concepcion, defensive end Cashius Howell and offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III. Three additional players made the third team: wide receiver Mario Craver, offensive guard Chase Bisontis and linebacker Taurean York.

Concepcion, a junior, leads Texas A&M with 57 catches for 886 yards and nine touchdowns. He also leads the SEC with 460 punt return yards and 12 total touchdowns, becoming the first Aggie in the modern era to score via rush, reception and punt return in the same season. Concepcion is a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award.

Howell, a redshirt senior, leads the SEC with 11.5 sacks and ranks fourth with 14.0 tackles for loss. His sack total matches the most by an Aggie since Myles Garrett in 2014. According to Pro Football Focus, Howell has generated 41 quarterback pressures and ranks second nationally among defensive ends with six pass breakups. He is a finalist for both the Lombardi Award and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Zuhn anchors an offensive line that helps Texas A&M average 454.4 total yards per game. The Aggies rank in the top 35 nationally in total offense, scoring, rushing, passing, passing efficiency and time of possession. Zuhn owns the nation's highest pass blocking grade at 96.9 and has allowed just one sack on 382 pass snaps this season, according to PFF.

Craver, a sophomore, leads the team with 82.4 scrimmage yards per game and 14.4 yards per offensive touch. He has 52 receptions for 825 yards and four touchdowns while adding 81 rushing yards and one score. Craver recorded 207 receiving yards against then-No. 8 Notre Dame, making him the only player nationally with a 200-plus receiving yards game against an Associated Press top 25 opponent in 2025. He is a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Bisontis, a junior, earned a career-high 77.2 pass blocking grade this season. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound guard did not allow a sack and gave up just two quarterback hits during the regular season. Texas A&M improved by nearly 50 total yards and 6.0 points per game compared to 2024.

York, a junior from Temple, leads the team with 68 tackles and recorded three games with 10-plus tackles, including 11 stops against Texas. The two-time team captain ranks second on the squad with 6.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries.

The No. 7-seeded Aggies (11-1) will host No. 10 Miami (10-2) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Kyle Field in the College Football Playoff first round.

Under second-year head coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M completed the second 11-win regular season in school history and posted a perfect 7-0 home record in 2025.

