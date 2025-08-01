Texas A&M wide receiver named on 2025 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion has earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, an accolade that recognizes the most versatile player in major college football.

Concepcion joined the Aggies this spring as a transfer after two successful seasons at NC State, where he was honored as the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also received Freshman All-America honors from five different organizations, including the Football Writers Association of America.

During his time with the Wolfpack, Concepcion recorded 124 receptions for just shy of 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also contributing 356 rushing yards on 60 carries, scoring twice.

As a true freshman in 2023, Concepcion played in all 12 games, starting 11. He set NC State freshman records with 71 receptions, 839 receiving yards, and 10 touchdown catches. His touchdown total tied for the national lead among freshmen, while his receptions and yards were second nationally for rookies.

The Charlotte, N.C. native averaged 5.3 catches per game against opponents ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Now in its 16th season, the Paul Hornung Award is presented annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to honor the legacy of football legend Paul Hornung, a native of Louisville. The award ceremony will take place in March 2026, at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, where the winner and their family will be celebrated.

This year’s watch list features players from 46 different schools, collectively amassing more than 42,000 total yards and 266 touchdowns across rushing, receiving, passing, and return duties last season. Most players on the list specialize in offensive positions or as return specialists, while a few play both offense and defense.

