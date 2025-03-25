SPRING BALL: Transfer KC Concepcion adds speed and leadership to Aggies WR room

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2025 Aggie football team has started spring practices at the Graham Athletic Complex. Many newcomers and transfers are looking to make their mark early, but there's one in particular that the 12th Man should start to take notice of.

“KC Concepcion is a kid who I'm familiar with from when I was at Duke,” Aggie head coach Mike Elko said. “He was at NC State, had an electric freshman year, you know, had a really good sophomore year, was looking for a place to maybe get onto a bigger stage and, and was able to come here and do that”

As Elko said, Concepcion had a monster freshman season for the Wolfpack, earning ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. He finished that freshman campaign with 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding another 320 yards rushing.

According to 247 Sports, the Charlotte, North Carolina native was ranked the 5th best receiver in the transfer portal this winter.

“I'm really excited about those new guys that are in here, just to kind of have a little bit of speed on, you know, many different places, in the offense,” sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed said. “It's very exciting to be able to get a chance to throw those guys in the spring.”

Even the Aggie defense has noticed what Concepcion brings to this 2025 receiver room.

“I know one wide receiver that really stood out to me so far since we've been here was KC Concepcion,” senior corner Will Lee III said. “So he's really been stood out in the locker room, in the weight room, and everything. He's really a great guy to be around, he knows what he's talking about and then he's just leading that whole wide receiver group along.”

You can watch Concepcion and the Aggies take the field Saturday, April 19th for the Maroon and White spring game. Kickoff at Kyle Field is set for 2 p.m.



