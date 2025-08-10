Road to Red Zone: Navasota Rattlers

NAVASOTA, Texas — After making a regional semifinal appearance in their first year under head coach Trey Allen, the Navasota Rattlers football team has embraced a new standard of excellence as they prepare for the 2025 season.

"It was a new standard he held against us. He was hard on us, and when he came in, like we just started, it was more focused in the weight room, on the field, working out. And more standards like he's holding us high, accountable, and just making sure we work," Rattlers senior tight end, Mark McGinty said.

The Rattlers overcame a slow start in 2024, finishing strong by winning 5 of their last 6 games. Now they're looking to carry that momentum into the upcoming season.

"I just want to go in and compete with the same heart and the fire we had and passion like towards the end of the season and see what we could do all season long, see if we can go 10-0. And go deep into the playoffs," junior quarterback Jace Jablonski said.

Coach Allen has noticed significant growth from his players throughout the offseason, which has him optimistic about year two at the helm.

"I'm excited just for our entire team. I really am from the point where we were last year to now is night and day. The way that we interact with each other, the way they interact with coaches and it is a family. It truly is and so I'm really excited to see when adversity hits how we respond," Allen said.

Navasota will host Sealy in their season opener at Rattlers Stadium on August 29 at 7 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Donna on social media!