Texas A&M football prepares for first College Football Playoff game against Miami

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The College Football Playoff is set to kick off this weekend, and Texas A&M will host Miami Saturday morning at Kyle Field with the winner advancing to the Cotton Bowl.

"Obviously everyone's excited. It's the first opportunity to compete in the playoffs, and, it's what you get into the sport for. It's what you sign up for. And so yeah, there's a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, getting ready for this game for sure," head coach Mike Elko said.

Redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens II expressed his excitement about the historic opportunity.

"I'm really excited to be here. I've been, you know, this opportunity, only comes once in a while because there's a lot of good teams in the nation, but I'm glad that me and my boys were able to get this done for the 12th man and for us," Owens said.

Monday afternoon, Elko announced that co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins will become the Aggies' next offensive coordinator.

"He's extremely intelligent. I think he's very bright. I think he's got a great offensive mind. He obviously played a big role in what we've done around here on offense at this point. I think he's spent a lot of time under some really good offensive coordinators over his career, and I think just sees the game in a way that's very compatible with how we want our offense to run," Elko said.

"Definitely looking forward to it next season and it has always been a goal of his, so I'm very proud of him," sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver said.

After spending the last week studying Miami, Elko shared what stands out about the Hurricanes.

"Talent, extremely talented, very athletic, defensively they're very long. They've got a lot of players that can run and hit. They're very good on the front, you know, and then offensively just a very explosive group of skilled athletes that can make a lot of plays in space," Elko said.

The Aggies will host the Hurricanes Saturday morning at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

