Texas A&M volleyball makes program history with first Final Four appearance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M volleyball team achieved a program milestone Sunday, defeating top-seeded Nebraska in Lincoln to advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

"That's something that you dream about doing. It's something our players have dreamt about doing, about building this program into what it is right now, and I'm proud. I'm proud of them. I'm proud of us. And we're not done yet," head coach Jamie Morrison said.

For sophomore outside hitter Kyndal Stowers, the moment was especially emotional after overcoming a medical retirement last year.

"I'm not an emotional person, and I could not stop crying. I don't know what was going on, and I was just sitting there and I was like, golly, like I mean just in my head was over and over like just thanking the Lord. Like I was like, thank God, you really brought me out of a medical retirement. Last year I wasn't playing volleyball, and now you're taking me to the Final Four. Like that's so special," Stowers said.

The Aggies not only ended the Huskers' perfect season but also snapped their impressive home winning streak of 63 matches dating back to November 2022.

In Morrison's third year leading the program, he has transformed the Aggies into national championship contenders and instilled confidence that his team belongs on the biggest stage.

"That's the warning shot that got fired. I don't think people are going to take us for granted anymore. But we're a really good volleyball team, and it's not that we're, I don't know, the right match up to go win a national championship. It's that I think we're one of the best teams in the country and we have a really good shot. The way that we're playing, the way that we're acting, the way that we're competing, the way we're standing up to pressure, those are the things that tell me that we're going to go win," Morrison said.

Senior libero Ava Underwood credited the coaching staff's preparation for the team's success.

"Our coaches have done a tremendous job of preparing us for this moment and preparing us for last night and what's to come. I just think the collective belief that they've put into our team is just infectious and so we're ready to go for whatever's to come," Underwood said.

Despite the historic achievement, the Aggies aren't satisfied with simply reaching Kansas City.

"Our goal has been to go win a national championship, and we're very capable of doing that. So I think today is just a regroup day and then just getting ready for what's to come, preparing ourselves, sharpening our sword and just getting ready to go," Underwood said.

Texas A&M will face the Pitt Panthers at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Thursday evening. First service is set for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

