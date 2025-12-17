Texas A&M coordinators staying focused despite coaching changes ahead of playoff game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Just days away from playoff football kicking off at Kyle Field, the seventh-seeded Aggies are preparing to host 10th-seeded Miami while navigating significant coaching changes.

Both offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman are heading to new programs next season but remain fully committed to Texas A&M's playoff run.

"It's about finishing and being right in the now wherever we are and have some really really good people in both places that have really helped me and helped us stay on track and do the job that needs to be done," Klein said.

Bateman echoed that sentiment, emphasizing his focus on the current team.

"I spend the same 24 hours a day I'm spending on football with them you know. I think Will's been great he's been going through it too at Oregon. I'm just really focused on winning this game and the path through the playoffs for these kids I feel like that's the most important thing," Bateman said.

Initial injury reports have yet to be released, but there's a chance the 12th Man could see running back Le'Veon Moss and linebacker Scooby Williams back on the field Saturday.

"I mean it's always good to have a sledgehammer in the bag…obviously really excited about him [Le'Veon], happy for him to be able to finish this season and be able to get back out there on the field and want him to finish strong and obviously he's a difference maker when he's got the ball in his hands," Klein said.

"The good news is I think health wise, you guys were out there today you saw him [Scooby] running around. I think he'll be able to help us this week. So I think there's a little more depth to it now, maybe don't have to play quite as many snaps with those two guys and I'm excited to see him play," Bateman said.

The Texas A&M secondary will face one of the top receivers this year in freshman Malachi Toney, who's averaging almost 12 yards a catch this season.

"He's a great young receiver, he has special talents and we've got guys on our defense that can match up with him pretty well so hopefully if we go out there and execute at a high level and do what we need to do, we'll be just fine," senior cornerback Will Lee III said.

Kickoff at Kyle Field, Saturday is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

