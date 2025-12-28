Texas A&M's Amari Niblack to enter 2026 NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M tight end Amari Niblack announces that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Niblack announced this on his Instagram saying:

"First and foremost, I thank God.

Everything I am and everything ahead is because of Him.

I'm grateful to The University of Alabama & Texas A&M University for the opportunity to compete, grow, and represent these programs at the highest collegiate level. Thank you to the coaches, staff, and my teammates for the standard, the grind, and the brotherhood.

To my family-your sacrifices, prayers, and unwavering belief in me made all of this possible.

You've been my foundation through every step.

This chapter of my college football career is closed. I'm moving forward with purpose and confidence into the next chapter — pursuing my career at the next level and entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

All glory to God."

Niblack spent one season with the Aggies and he finished with five receptions for 69 yards.

He previously was at Texas for one season and Alabama for two seasons.

Texas A&M looks to change up its tight end room as they are in full offseason mode.

