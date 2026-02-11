FIVE in a row: La Vega girls basketball crowned district champions

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — The La Vega Lady Pirates are back on top of the district again.

La Vega defeats Lorena on the road 67-39 to stand alone in the district title race.

Not one, Not two, but FIVE District Titles in a row for La Vega girls basketball @Coach_MarcWill @lvpirates pic.twitter.com/fdoviQa7vJ — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) February 11, 2026

This marks the Lady Pirates fifth season in a row being crowned district champions as La Vega is highly motivated to make it back to the state championship.

