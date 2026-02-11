Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

FIVE in a row: La Vega girls basketball crowned district champions

La Vega girls basketball
Shahji Adam
La Vega girls basketball
Posted

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — The La Vega Lady Pirates are back on top of the district again.

La Vega defeats Lorena on the road 67-39 to stand alone in the district title race.

This marks the Lady Pirates fifth season in a row being crowned district champions as La Vega is highly motivated to make it back to the state championship.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood