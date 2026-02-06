WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball is on a two game win streak.

Baylor men's basketball faces tough three game stretch

The team's most recent win coming against Colorado at home with it being their first home conference win.

The Bears have a tough stretch ahead of them — three ranked teams, starting with No. 7 Iowa State as they look to keep their win streak alive.

"Obviously the season's on the tail end as well and so every game is big for us, ranked unranked, it doesn't matter who, it's a big game for us and we have to approach it as such," senior Caden Powell said.

"We've played two really good games and now we got a great uh stretch of ranked teams and opportunities to just see how much we have improved," head coach Scott Drew said.

Baylor takes on the Cyclones, Saturday at 1 p.m.

