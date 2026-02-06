Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Aggie Myles Garrett wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

NFL Honors Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett excepts the AP Defensive Player of the Year award during the NFL Honors award show, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
SAN FRANCISCO, California (KXXV) — Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett took home the Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors.

The former Aggie great came off a historic season, breaking the NFL's single season sack record with 23.

Garrett's trophy room adds another piece of hardware as this is his second time winning the award. He previously took home the crown in 2023.

