Former Aggie Myles Garrett wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KXXV) — Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett took home the Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors.

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE ️⚡️



Myles Garrett wins the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qKmGw0Gd9P — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2026

The former Aggie great came off a historic season, breaking the NFL's single season sack record with 23.

Developed in Aggieland pic.twitter.com/1i7kVEtW1v — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 6, 2026

Garrett's trophy room adds another piece of hardware as this is his second time winning the award. He previously took home the crown in 2023.

