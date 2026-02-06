Former Aggie Myles Garrett wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KXXV) — Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett took home the Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors.
LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE ️⚡️— ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2026
Myles Garrett wins the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qKmGw0Gd9P
The former Aggie great came off a historic season, breaking the NFL's single season sack record with 23.
Developed in Aggieland pic.twitter.com/1i7kVEtW1v— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 6, 2026
Garrett's trophy room adds another piece of hardware as this is his second time winning the award. He previously took home the crown in 2023.