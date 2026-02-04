WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bears have dominated Acrobatics and Tumbling competitions, earning ten straight titles.

This is no small achievement, but to win number 11, they continue to rely on a simple mantra: We haven't won anything.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling: The quest for an 11th straight title

"You know, I don't think it feels any different than we usually do every year, because we just kind of start over. Our programs won 10, this team hasn't won any," head coach Felecia Mulkey said.

"You're going against new teams at the new schools that have been added. They're doing new skills, you're doing new skills. The sport is constantly growing. So yes, every year, it's going to be a new challenge to be able to win again," junior Payton Washington said.

Acrobatics and Tumbling is new to the national championship field, with it just being named an NCAA sport in 2027.

For the athletes, it's something they have been looking forward to since before becoming Bears.

"I've been following the sport for a long time since I was in middle school. So just knowing Coach Mulkey personally, and I'm really excited for her and the other founding coaches. It's exciting. All their hard work is paying off," senior Meredith Wells said.

"I've been watching it since I was a kid, and now to be a part of it with even one of the coaches that even started it's incredible. I'm so blessed to be a part of it," Washington said.

The growth of the sport can't be denied. More teams, more athletes and that means more competition.

"People have been getting closer and that's what we want, but yes, we are still raising the standard. We'll be introducing new Acros, new pyramids this year," Mulkey said.

"It makes the sport as a whole better and it is still happening and they'll catch us one day, but it's not going to be this year," she said.

Baylor begins their season on Friday, February 6 on the road against Saint Leo.

