"It shouldn't happen this late in the season"; Baylor women's basketball reacts to Colorado loss

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXXV) — Baylor and Colorado started going back and forth, but the Buffaloes eventually took over.

Going into halftime, the Bears missed all 11 three point attempts The Bears fought back in the second half, but it wasn't enough as they exit the Big 12 Tournament.

"Definitely very disappointing, but at the end of the day, that has to be our leadership. Coach Nicki just challenged us to be tougher, to have more fights," Bella Fontleroy said.

"I think we expected to come out a little different and I think we just never kind of responded to the intensity that Colorado came out with," Taliah Scott said.

Scott had another rough shooting night but ended up with 14 points, 2 rebounds and one assist.

Baylor was the three seed of this tournament, and the team wants to put this game in the rear view.

"It shouldn't happen this late in the season, but it's better now than in the tournament.So just got to shake this off," Fontleroy said.

"It's a game that I don't want to be in our system at all, but if it has to get out now, then it has to get out now," Kyla Abraham said.

After the game, head coach Nicki Collen tells me what the team needs to improve on the most as we prep for the NCAA Tournament.

"We got to be tougher. We have to be tougher. We got to be connected. We got to talk and we and we got to stop talking and start doing," Collen said.

"You know, the tougher team wins in this part of the season and you know we just have to carry that forward. It's one and done now, so we just have to be tougher, take this loss as a chip on our shoulder and move forward," Abraham said.

Baylor says farewell to Kansas City as they get ready for the NCAA Tournament.

