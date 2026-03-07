Baylor women's basketball vs Colorado: Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball competes during day three of the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City.

Their first opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes with a trip to the semi-finals on the line.

1st Quarter

Baylor - 10

Colorado - 20

Not the best start for Baylor as both teams struggled with turnovers early. At one points, Colorado led 20-8 with the Buffaloes shooting 75 percent from three.

2nd Quarter

Baylor - 25

Colorado - 37

The Bears just couldn't get it going as they shooting percentage was at 26 percent

Baylor also continued to struggle from deep as they miss all 11 attempts in the first half.

Keep checking this article for updates!

Follow Shahji on social media!