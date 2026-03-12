WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The lights were bright in Kansas City and that's also because of the LED Glass court that made its debut for the Big 12.

The court got mix reviews from players around the conference.

Watch the full story here:

Postseason Preview: What's next for Baylor basketball?

"I think just like anything it takes getting used to and that's, we played with a Nike ball and it was a Wilson ball. It's just different," Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew said.

"Yeah, it's just different, Different experience, different floor. I've never played on it before, so I don't know, it was a first for everything," Sophomore Cameron Carr said.

Different experience for Baylor men's basketball with their time in Kansas City reduced to one game following a loss to Arizona State. The Bears will miss March Madness for the first time since 2018.

"With a group that — everything's a first experience because everybody's new and this is the first Big 12 tournament, first game in a postseason type environment," Drew said.

The future of the men's team is unknown as to if they will compete in the CBS or NIT.

For the women's team, it's a different story. A short time in Kansas City will make the NCAA Tournament — just not the way they wanted.

"If it doesn't wake them up, then, you know, it's going to be a real short trip in the NCAA tournament for us. We've got to be tougher. We've got to execute better. We've got to be more connected. We need each other." Baylor women's basketball head coach Nicki Collen said.

"You can't take any quarter, any second, any possession for granted going into the NCAA tournament because mistakes get you beat in March. So we just need to be ready and be clicking on all cylinders," Senior Bella Fontleroy said.

We shall see the fate of the Bears as we get ready for Selection Sunday this weekend.

