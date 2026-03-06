KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXXV) — A big change for the Big 12, with the conference debuting a new glass LED court.

Watch the full story here:

Big 12 breaks new ground with LED Glass court

The court has different features including different court designs, shot charts, interactive games for fans and immersive animations.

This is not the first time the court has been used. The court was in place for the Euro League and the 2024 NBA All Star Game.

For the Baylor Bears, they see this as a way for more eyes on the conference.

"The league reached out to me and asked me how I felt about it. One, I thought, I think it's really cool," Baylor women's basketball head coach Nicki Collen said.

"I think this idea of branding our league in a different way and being different and being forward-thinking, I think it's something Brett [Yormark] has done really well," Collen added.

"I know it'll be exciting being up there. Hopefully, if we shoot well, I'll love it. We'll try to get that court here. If we don't, we'll make sure it stays in Kansas City," Baylor men's basketball head coach Scot Drew said.

Baylor women's basketball opens the tournament against Colorado at 8 p.m.

