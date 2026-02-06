Baylor football names Jeremy Modkins as cornerbacks coach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Jeremy Modkins has been named Baylor football’s new cornerbacks coach, as announced by Coach Dave Aranda on Wednesday.

Modkins arrives are being the cornerbacks coach for Rice from 2023-2025.

“We're excited to welcome Jeremy Modkins to our staff,” Aranda said. “Jeremy brings tremendous experience and a proven track record of developing defensive backs at the highest level. He has a relentless approach to teaching technique and building relationships with his players. What really stood out to us was his ability to develop corners who are physical, intelligent and competitive. He fits perfectly with our defensive philosophy and our culture here at Baylor," he said.

Modkins is a native of Marlin and after earning his degree in communication studies from TCU in 2005, he signed a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns. He would also play for the Green Bay Packers.

“I'm honored and grateful for this opportunity to join Coach Aranda and Coach (Joe) Klanderman’s staff at Baylor,” Modkins said. “This is a program with a rich tradition and a bright future, and I'm excited to get to work with our cornerbacks. Baylor's commitment to excellence, both on the field and in the classroom, aligns perfectly with my values as a coach. I've always believed in teaching fundamentals, building confidence and pushing guys to reach their full potential. I can't wait to get started, meet our players and help contribute to the continued success of this program," he said.

Modkins replaces Paul Gonzales, who signed with USC to be their defensive backs coach.

