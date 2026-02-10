Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mexia basketball's Kelan Collins sets three new program records

Shahji Adam
MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — It's been quite the season for Mexia's Kelan Collins. He has set school records for single game scoring, single season scoring and career scoring.

Even with all his achievements for Blackcats basketball, Collins gives credit to his support system.

"I think that you know my girlfriend, my mom, my dad, just family is everything and I think that, you know, just being around the people that love you, that just makes life so much easier because the same people that's in the crowd cheering for me," Collins said.

"Just working my butt off every day and staying sane, keeping God first for sure," he said.

"I knew he had it in him when I came here. You don't see that very often. He has really stepped up this year, setting that single game record scoring 58 points. It was unbelievable to watch," head coach Travis Marmon said.

When I asked coach Marmon on what other record he wants to see Kelan set, he mention the 1,000 point mark. Collins is currently at 822.

