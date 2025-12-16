Texas A&M's Howell and Concepcion earn AFCA All-America honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Two Texas A&M football stars have been recognized among the nation's best players, earning First Team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association.

Defensive end Cashius Howell and wide receiver/punt returner KC Concepcion received the prestigious recognition Tuesday, marking Howell's fourth First Team All-America award and Concepcion's third All-America honor this season.

Howell dominates as SEC's top pass rusher

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Howell emerged as the SEC's most feared pass rusher in 2025, leading the conference with 11.5 sacks while generating 41 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized alongside the best players in college football," Howell said.

The Kansas City, Mo. native became the first Aggie to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors and was a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski and Lombardi awards. His sack total matched the most by an Aggie since current NFL record-setter Myles Garrett posted the same amount in 2014.

Howell also ranked fourth in the SEC with 14.0 tackles for loss. The redshirt senior finished the regular season with 29 tackles, including 19 solo stops, and batted down six opponent passes.

Sam Craft/AP FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Concepcion showcases versatility

Already recognized as college football's most versatile player as winner of the Paul Hornung Award, Concepcion earned All-America honors at all-purpose from the AFCA.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native paced the team with 57 catches for 886 yards and tied for the SEC lead with nine receiving touchdowns. He also led the league with 460 punt return yards.

"KC's ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes him truly special," said Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.

Concepcion led all SEC receivers with 12 total touchdowns and became the first Texas A&M player in the modern era to reach the end zone via rush, reception and punt return in a single season.

He ranked 14th nationally with 1,409 all-purpose yards, averaging 117.4 yards per game. As one of the nation's most explosive returners, Concepcion finished third in the FBS with five punt returns of 30 yards or longer and third nationally with 20.0 yards per return.

Michael Woods/AP FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Playoff bound

The recognition comes as Texas A&M prepares for its first College Football Playoff appearance. The No. 7 Aggies (11-1) will host No. 10 Miami (10-2) in a first-round game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

Under second-year head coach Elko, Texas A&M completed the second 11-win regular season in school history and posted the program's first-ever perfect 7-0 home record in 2025.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.