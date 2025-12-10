Texas A&M lands 7 players on Dave Campbell's All-Texas College Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M secured seven spots on Dave Campbell's Texas Football All-Texas College Team, the second-most selections of any university in the state.

Four Aggies earned first-team honors: junior wide receiver and return specialist KC Concepcion, redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell, junior linebacker Taurean York and graduate student offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III.

Three additional players made the second team: redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, graduate student offensive guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams and graduate student defensive tackle Albert Regis.

The recognition adds to an impressive list of postseason accolades for the Aggies. Howell was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Reed earned finalist status for the Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Manning Award. Concepcion was honored as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award.

The Texas A&M offensive line received semifinalist recognition for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line unit.

Concepcion, Howell, York and Zuhn were also selected to the 2025 All-SEC teams.

The Aggies completed a historic 2025 campaign with 11 regular season wins, earning the program's first College Football Playoff appearance. Texas A&M will host Miami at Kyle Field on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. for a first-round CFP matchup on ABC.

