Looking back: Luby’s 1991 mass shooting 2nd worst in Texas history

KILLEEN, Texas — Thirty years after the Luby’s massacre, the emotional scars from one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history still very much exist.
On Oct. 16, 1991, during the busy lunch rush, a gunman drove his pickup through the window of the Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen.
Moving calmly through the crowded restaurant, George Hennard shot and killed 23 people and wounded 20 others.
Running out of ammunition, Hennard ended his deadly rampage with one final shot — shooting himself in the head with his last bullet.
25 News looks back on the tragic day in Central Texas with exclusive interviews, photos and videos.
MENU: Special Section - Luby’s massacre: 30-years later
Deadliest shootings in Texas history – 3 happened in Killeen
25 News Exclusive: Luby's survivors warn ‘it can happen again’
25 News Exclusive: Woman who lost both parents in Luby's massacre pushing gun law changes
25 News Exclusive: Paramedic still can’t forget Luby's massacre, doesn’t want to
Photo Gallery
Remembering the 23 victims
From the archives: Interviews with survivors
Look back at national news coverage
Killeen elementary school named after educator killed in Luby's massacre
Building where Luby’s massacre occurred lives on