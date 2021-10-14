3 of the deadliest shootings in Texas history happened in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Three of the deadliest shootings in Texas history happened in Killeen.

Here’s a list of the deadliest shootings in Texas.

UT Tower Shooting, 1966

A University of Texas at Austin student opened fire from the 28th floor of the campus’ iconic tower.

Casualties: 15 people and the gunman, 31 injured

AP FILE - In this Aug. 1, 1966, file photo, smoke rises from the sniper's gun as he fired from the tower of the University of Texas administration building in Austin, Texas, on crowds below. Charles Whitman, a 25-year-old architectural engineering major and ex-Marine, killed his wife, his mother and three others before climbing the 27 stories of a tower at the University of Texas and raining gunfire on the plaza below. Over 96 minutes, another 11 people were killed and 31 injured before Whitman was killed by police officers. (AP Photo/File)

Killeen Luby’s Shooting, 1991

George Hennard opened fire in a Luby’s cafeteria during lunch. At the time, the mass shooting was considered the deadliest by a single shooter in American history.

Casualties: 23 people and the gunman died, 20 injured

Associated Press Officials remove bodies from the Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1991. A gunman killed 23 people, including himself, at the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland)

Fort Worth Church Shooting, 1999

A gunman interrupted a youth prayer rally at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth with a shooting.

Casualties: 7 people were shot and killed, and the shooter killed himself.

Eric Gay/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 15 ** FILE ** In this Sept. 17, 1999 file photo, mourners console each other as they visit a makeshift memorial near the Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, where two days earlier a gunman opened fire at a church service, killing seven people and himself. Al Meredith, the pastor of Wedgwood, plans to attend Sunday services, March 15, 2009, at the First Baptist Church of Maryville, Ill., where a week ago a gunman shot and killed Rev. Fred Winters as he was delivering his sermon. Meredith is hoping whatever lessons he's learned can help salve First Baptist's grief. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

First Fort Hood Shooting, 2009

An Army psychiatrist opened fire at the Fort Hood Army base in an attack linked to Islamic extremism. The gunman was injured during the attack and later arrested.

Reports at the time indicated that he dreaded being deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan.

Casualties: 13 people died, 30 wounded

AP FILE - This file combination image shows handout photos of the victims killed during the 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. From top left, Michael Grant Cahill, 62, of Cameron, Texas; Maj. Libardo Eduardo Caraveo, 52, of Woodbridge, Va.; Staff Sgt. Justin M. DeCrow, 32, of Evans, Ga.; Capt. John Gaffaney, 56, of San Diego, Calif.; Spc. Frederick Greene, 29, of Mountain City, Tenn.; Spc. Jason Dean Hunt, 22, of Frederick, Okla., Sgt. Amy Krueger, 29, of Kiel, Wis.; Pfc. Aaron Thomas Nemelka, 19, of West Jordan, Utah; Pfc. Michael Pearson, 22, of Bolingbrook, Ill.; Capt. Russell Seager, 51, of Racine, Wis.; Pvt. Francheska Velez, 21, of Chicago; Lt. Col. Juanita Warman, 55, of Havre de Grace, Md.; and Pfc. Kham Xiong, 23, of St. Paul, Minn. A military jury has sentenced Hasan to death for the 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood that killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others. (AP Photo, File)

Second Fort Hood Shooting, 2014

A 34-year-old Army specialist opened fire , killing three and wounding \12 others before he engaged with military police, then shot himself. Lt. Gen. Mark A. Milley told reporters that the shooter "had behavioral health and mental health" issues.

Casualties: Gunman killed himself and 3 other soldiers, and injured 12 others

Carolyn Kaster/AP Three Soldiers Crosses for those killed in last week's Fort Hood shooting, from left, Sgt. Danny Ferguson of Mulberry, Fla., Carlos Lazaney-Rodriguez, of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and Sgt. Timothy Owens of Effingham, Ill., are set in front to the stage as President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial ceremony, Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Fort Hood, Texas, for those killed there in a shooting last week. President Barack Obama is reprising his role as chief comforter as he returns once again to a grief-stricken corner of America to mourn with the families of those killed last week at Fort Hood and offer solace to the nation.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Dallas Protest Shooting, 2016

A sniper opened fire on a march in downtown Dallas organized to protest the deaths of black men who were shot by police in Louisiana and Minnesota.

After a prolonged standoff in a downtown building, law enforcement killed the gunman using a robot-delivered bomb.

Casualties: 5 police officers killed, 9 injured (7 officers and 2 civilians)

LM Otero/AP Members of an honor guard carry the flag draped casket holding slain Dallas Police officer Michael Krol after a funeral service at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, Friday, July 15, 2016. Krol was one of five police officers killed by a lone gunman during a protest in Dallas last week. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Sutherland Springs Church Shooting, 2017

On Nov. 5, 2017, a 26-year-old gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during Sunday morning services.

The Air Force failed to report the shooter’s domestic violence conviction to a federal database, which allowed him to buy guns before the shooting.

Casualties: 26 killed, 20 injured

Eric Gay/AP FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017 file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part of a makeshift memorial for those who were killed in the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The federal government is being sued for negligence by the Holcombe family that lost nine members during the mass shooting at the church last year. The suit says the federal government was negligent by failing to report the gunman's criminal information into a national database. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)

Santa Fe School Shooting, 2018

In May 2018, a 17-year-old student opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston with a shotgun and .38 revolver legally owned by his father. The campus had an active shooter plan and two armed police officers. The school district had agreed to implement a school marshal program but had yet to arm teachers and staff at the time of the shooting.

Casualties: 10 killed (8 students, 2 teachers), 13 injured

David J. Phillip/AP An official removes purses from Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Students and teachers were allowed back to parts of the school to retrieve their belongings Saturday. A gunman opened fire inside the school Friday, May 18, 2018, killing several people. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

El Paso Walmart Shooting, 2019

A 21-year-old gunman was apprehended by police after opening fire at a Walmart in El Paso. He posted a racist manifesto online shortly before the attack.

Casualties: 23 killed, 23 injured

Cedar Attanasio/AP FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting. Officials in the border city are unveiling a garden meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire, ultimately killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

Midland-Odessa Shooting, 2019

A 36-year-old gunman fired at police officers, then went on a shooting rampage in the Midland-Odessa region. He had a criminal record and “a long history of mental problems and making racist comments,” according to a family friend who spoke to the media.

Casualties: 7 killed, 26 injured

Sue Ogrocki/AP FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, law enforcement officials process the crime scene from a shooting the day before which ended with the shooter, Seth Ator, being shot dead by police in a stolen mail van, right, in Odessa, Texas. Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep more than two dozen guns and firearm accessories seized from Marcus Anthony Braziel, whose home was searched in 2019 following a mass shooting in West Texas. The search of Braziel's home last September came days after Ator drove through Odessa and Midland, neighboring cities 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Lubbock, shooting people before being shot dead by police. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

White Settlement Church Shooting, 2019

The shooter who attacked West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, was killed by a single shot from church member Jack Wilson, a former reserve sheriff’s deputy and Army veteran.

Casualties: 2 church members and the gunman killed