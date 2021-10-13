Gallery | Luby's Massacre: 30 Years Later

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1991, file photo, police officers gather outside Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, at the scene where a gunman killed 23 people including himself, with semi-automatic gunfire during lunchtime. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland, File) Associated Press

Officials investigate the shooting scene at Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1991. Police say that George Hennard shot and killed at least 23 people including himself, making it the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

Officials remove bodies from the Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1991. A gunman killed 23 people, including himself, at the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

Luby's cafeteria assistant manager John Marv receives a kiss from his wife Deborah outside the Killeen, Texas eatery where a gunman ran his pickup truck through a window and started shooting, killing 23 people, including himself, during lunchtime on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1991. John Marv was in the restaurant at the time of the shootings, but was not injured. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

A worker measures a window with a bullet hole at the Luby's Cafeteria in Killen, Texas on Friday, Oct. 18, 1991. Workers are preparing to board up windows at Luby's site of Wednesday's shootings. (AP Photo/David Longstreath) Associated Press

A worker mops the porch of the Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen Texas, Thursday, Oct. 17, 1991 the site where a gunman killed 22 people on Wednesday before killing himself in the nations deadliest mass shooting. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

A worker walks past the Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 1991. The gunman who massacred 22 people in Luby's on Wednesday used up most of his remaining ammunition fighting off police, but saved the final bullet to kill himself, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

Workers pick up flowers left at the Luby's cafeteria in Killeen, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 1991 where a gunman killed 23 people including himself on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

Luby's Cafeteria President and CEO Pete Erben talks with reporters during a news conference in Killeen, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 1991. Erben says Luby's is setting up a fund to help the families victims killed by a gunman on Wednesday at the Killeen Luby's. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) Associated Press

Killeen Police Chief F.L. Giacomozi holds up photo copies of gunman George Hennard during a news conference in Killeen, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 1991. Hennard allegedly drove his pick-up truck through a Luby's Cafeteria window and gunned down 22 people on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) Associated Press

Mourners gather following the funeral services for Patricia Carney at the First Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1991. Ms. Carney was one of 22 people killed on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at Luby's cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) Associated Press

Unidentified mourners follow the casket of Patricia Carney from the First Baptist Church of Killen in Killeen, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1991. Carney died in the Luby's Cafeteria shootings last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

Texas Gov. Ann Richards, right, wipes her eyes as she speaks with First Baptist Church of Killeen pastor Jimmy Towers at the church in Killeen, Texas on Friday, Oct. 18, 1991. The church was opened for those wishing to gather and pray for those killed in Wednesday's shootings at the Luby's cafeteria. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) Associated Press

An unidentified woman dabs her eyes at a memorial service held at the First Baptist Church of Killeen on Friday, Oct. 18, 1991 for those killed by a gunman at the Luby's in Killeen on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) Associated Press

The Rev. Andy Davis speaks at a memorial service for Juanita Williams at the First Baptist Church in Belton, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1991. Mrs. Williams was one of 22 people killed on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in a Luby's cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin) Associated Press

A billboard reading "Lord comfort out town in our time of loss" stands tall over the city of Killen, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 1991, a day after 22 people were gunned down at local restaurant. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin) Associated Press

Family and friends follow the casket of Lt. Col. Steven C. Dody, 43, after funeral services at the Comanche Community Chapel at Fort Hood, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 1991. Dody was one of 23 people killed by a gunman at the Killeen, Texas, Luby's Cafeteria last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland) Associated Press

Unidentified friends attend the funeral for Lt. Col. Steve C. Dody, 43, at the Comanche Community Chapel at Fort Hood, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 1991. Dody was one of 23 killed by a gunman at the Killeen, Texas, Luby's Cafeteria last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Unidentified mourners comfort each other after a funeral service for Michael Griffith at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1991. Griffith was among the people who were killed on Wednesday in the massacre at the Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

An unidentified woman prays during a memorial service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, Texas Oct. 17, 1991 for victims killed by a gunman at Luby's Cafeteria Oct. 16, 1991. (AP Photo/David Longstreath) Associated Press

Talk show host Maury Povich wears a white ribbon on his lapel during a taping of his show in New York on Monday, Oct. 21, 1991. Janet Kelly-Merrill, right, executive director of the United Way in Ft. Hood, Tex., gave Povich the ribbon as a symbol for the "love and concern for the folk's who've suffered." The show was about the survivors of the cafeteria massacre in Killeen, Tex., it is scheduled to air on October 22. (AP Photo/NBC) Associated Press

FILE - In this March 17, 2005, file photo, Rep. Suzanna Gratia Hupp, R-Kempner, responds to a colleague before the floor session in the Texas House of Representatives in Austin, Texas. Hupp is a survivor of the 1991 Luby's Cafeteria massacre in Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2011 file photo, Kelley Fitzwater stands in Killeen, Texas, near the memorial dedicated to those killed in the Luby's Cafeteria massacre. On Oct. 16, 1991, she survived the shootings along with her husband when she pressed herself to the floor in the cafeteria serving line. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next