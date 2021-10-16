Watch
NewsLuby's Massacre: 30 Years Later

GALLERY | Newspaper headlines day after Luby's massacre

The mass shooting at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen made headlines around the world.

Austin-Daily-Texan-Oct-17-1991.JPG
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Galveston-Daily-News-Oct-17-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Seguin-Gazette-Enterprise-Oct-17-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Port-Arthur-News-Oct-17-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Odessa-American-Oct-17-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Kerrville-Daily-Times-Oct-17-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Luby's newspapers - LA Times.jpg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Winnipeg-Free-Press-Oct-17-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Lethbridge-Herald-Oct-17-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com
Pacific-Stars-And-Stripes-Oct-18-1991-p-1.Jpeg
Front page of newspapers from the day after the Luby's shooting (Oct. 17, 1991)Photo by: NewspaperArchives.com

