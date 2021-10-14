Woman who lost both parents in Luby's massacre pushing gun law changes

KILLEEN, Texas — Even 30-years after the Luby's massacre, Oct. 16 is a day full of emotion for Suzanna Hupp.

"I saw him take aim and pull the trigger and he walked to the next person and took aim and pulled the trigger," said Hupp.

Trenton Hooker Al and Ursula "Suzy" Kunath Gratia both killed in the Luby's Massacre.





She was out to lunch with her mom and dad at the Lubys in Killeen when a gunman crashed his truck into the cafeteria and then shot and killed 23 people.

"I realized as I reached for my purse, I made one of the stupidest decisions of my life," said Hupp. "I begun leaving my gun in the car. Because at this time in the State of Texas, it was illegal to carry a gun in any form."

Before she knew it, her parents became victims of what was once the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

"I was angry with my lawmakers. They pushed me in front of the press," said Hupp.

Goal to change open carry laws

The goal was to change the open carry laws in Texas. She spoke to lawmakers, the public, and media trying to bring change.

In 1996, Hupp was elected to the Texas State House of Representatives. Later on, then Governor George W. Bush, signed the concealed handgun law.

"Anytime you see one of these shootings, it just sickens me," said Hupp.

Mass shootings on the rise

Since the Luby's shooting , the number of mass shootings has grown tremendously.

According to the FBI, there were 151 active shooter events from 2016-2020. Those events left ore 1,500 dead.

"Be aware when you go into a restaurant, a movie, any place, be aware," said Hupp.

30 years later, still pushing for change

Hupp is pushing for open carry federal laws to change. The debate has been heated for years.

"Since that time, we have seen dozens of these mass shootings. Isn't it interesting that nearly all

have occurred in places where guns were not allowed," said Hupp in 2013 during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Driving by the spot where the shooting happened, Hupp still has the vision of her dad's body being carried out.

She still believes that open carry is still the best way to protect yourself.

