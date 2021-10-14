Luby's massacre: Remembering the 23 victims

KILLEEN, Texas — The Luby's massacre in Killeen is one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. History.
On Oct. 16, 1991, a gunman crashed his picckup truck through the front of the building and opened fire, killing 23 people.
Below is a list of the 23 people who lost their lives.
- Patricia Carney, 57, Belton
- Jimmie Caruthers, 48, Austin
- Kriemhild Davis, 62, Killeen
- Lt. Col. Steven Dody, 43, Fort Hood
- Al Gratia, 71, Copperas Cove
- Ursula Gratia, 67, Copperas Cove
- Debra Gray, 33, Copperas Cove
- Dr. Michael Griffith, 48, Copperas Cove
- Venice Henehan, 70, Metz, Missouri
- Clodine Humphrey, 63, Marlin
- Sylvia King, 30, Killeen
- Zona Lynn, 45, Marlin
- Connie Peterson, 43, Austin
- Ruth Pujol, 36, Copperas Cove
- Su-Zann Rashott, 30, San Antonio
- John Romero Jr., 33, Copperas Cove
- Thomas Simmons, 55, Killeen
- Glen Arval Spivey, 44, Harker Heights
- Nancy Stansbury, 44, Harker Heights
- Olgica Taylor, 45, Waco
- James Welsh, 75, Waco
- Lula Welsh, 64, Waco
- Juanita Williams, 64, Temple