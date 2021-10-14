Watch
Luby's massacre: Remembering the 23 victims

Associated Press
Unidentified mourners follow the casket of Patricia Carney from the First Baptist Church of Killen in Killeen, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1991. Carney died in the Luby's Cafeteria shootings last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rick McFarland)
KILLEEN, Texas — The Luby's massacre in Killeen is one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. History.

On Oct. 16, 1991, a gunman crashed his picckup truck through the front of the building and opened fire, killing 23 people.

Below is a list of the 23 people who lost their lives.

  • Patricia Carney, 57, Belton
  • Jimmie Caruthers, 48, Austin
  • Kriemhild Davis, 62, Killeen
  • Lt. Col. Steven Dody, 43, Fort Hood
  • Al Gratia, 71, Copperas Cove
  • Ursula Gratia, 67, Copperas Cove
  • Debra Gray, 33, Copperas Cove
  • Dr. Michael Griffith, 48, Copperas Cove
  • Venice Henehan, 70, Metz, Missouri
  • Clodine Humphrey, 63, Marlin
  • Sylvia King, 30, Killeen
  • Zona Lynn, 45, Marlin
  • Connie Peterson, 43, Austin
  • Ruth Pujol, 36, Copperas Cove
  • Su-Zann Rashott, 30, San Antonio
  • John Romero Jr., 33, Copperas Cove
  • Thomas Simmons, 55, Killeen
  • Glen Arval Spivey, 44, Harker Heights
  • Nancy Stansbury, 44, Harker Heights
  • Olgica Taylor, 45, Waco
  • James Welsh, 75, Waco
  • Lula Welsh, 64, Waco
  • Juanita Williams, 64, Temple
