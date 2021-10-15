Killeen elementary school named after educator killed in Luby's massacre

KILLEEN, Texas — The memory of a former Killeen ISD teacher killed in the Luby's massacre lives on through the name of an elementary school.

Last October, the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to name one of its newest elementary schools after Pat Carney.

Patricia "Pat" Brann Kemp Carney worked for KISD for more than 27 years.

She was a teacher at Peebles and East Ward elementary schools before being promoted to assistant principal and principal of East Ward.

Carney went on to become the Elementary Curriculum Director for KISD.

Carney is one of 23 people who were killed during a mass shooting at the Luby's in Killeen on Oct. 16, 1991.