State Trooper reflects on procession from Austin to Temple for Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor

Monday is the visitation for the Killeen Fire Captain who was killed in a car accident on Mother’s Day.

25 News talked to the state trooper who escorted his body back from Austin, and he said the outpouring of support was overwhelming.

Emergency responders escorted Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor’s body from the medical examiner's office in Austin to the funeral home in Temple. State Trooper Bryan Washko was part of that procession and witnessed the support as other firefighters paid their respect from overpasses.

“Not one overpass was left empty. It was a pretty neat thing to see, but sad at the same time," Washko said.

Firefighters from every station from Austin to Temple pulled their trucks on the overpass and saluted.

They were showing their love and support to a 10-year veteran firefighter who was killed while driving to pick up his four children so they could meet their new sibling after his wife had just given birth in Austin.

“It was so tragic on Mother’s Day. Hit by an impaired driver. It’s hard to fathom and make sense. There’s a lot of anger," Washko said.

Washko says the support on the overpass shows how strong the brotherhood is among firefighters and all law enforcement.

Now they look ahead to Tuesday as they prepare for their final goodbye.

Washko says, “I just ask for prayers for tomorrow for the Taylor family as they lay him to rest and try to get some closure on this tragedy that happened.”

The visitation for Captain Taylor lasts until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19.

The funeral is on Tuesday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.