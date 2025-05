KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Austin Police have charged the man in connection to the crash that killed Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III. Police responded to the 600 block of E. Koenig Lane in Austin around 1 a.m. Sunday, May 11.

The driver of an SUV, identified as Rodney Bremby, rear-ended the van driven by Taylor. Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene. Bremby was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.