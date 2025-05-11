Killeen Fire Captain killed in Austin crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen city officials announced that Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Taylor had just left an Austin hospital after welcoming his fifth child. Another vehicle hit Taylor while he driving to pick up his other children.

"He was a highly respected and decorated member of our Fire Department, serving since 2014 and most recently assigned to the Training Division," reads a release from the city.

Taylor was also deployed with Texas A&M Task Force 1 and TIFMAS previously. He had more than 10 years with the department

