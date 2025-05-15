Visitation and funeral services announced for Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The family of Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III has released details regarding his visitation and funeral services, following his untimely passing on Mother’s Day.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 19, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, located at 211 West Avenue B in Copperas Cove. A ceremonial salute by fire service personnel is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

That evening, a Rosary and eulogy will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, also in Copperas Cove.

Funeral services for Captain Taylor will take place on Tuesday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. The church can host up to 400 guests, and an overflow area will be available for additional attendees. Parking at the venue will be limited.

After the service, a funeral procession led by the Killeen Fire Department will proceed through Killeen and end at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown, located at 330 Berry Lane, where final department honors and interment will be conducted. A route map for the procession will be shared once finalized.

Captain Taylor, 37, was killed in the early hours of Sunday, May 11. Just after 1 a.m., while driving from an Austin hospital where his fifth child had been born, his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at high speed. He had been on his way to pick up his other children so they could meet their newborn sibling. He died at the scene.

The driver who caused the collision was apprehended by the Austin Police Department and has been charged.

Captain Taylor joined the Killeen Fire Department on July 7, 2014. He was promoted to Fire Captain on July 12, 2024, and most recently served in the Training Division as Operations Training Captain.

A respected leader and highly trained firefighter, Taylor held numerous certifications, including Swift Water Boat Operator, Advanced Structural Firefighter, Fire Officer I, and TCFP Field Examiner. He was also an active member of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Water Rescue Team and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Wildland Team, deploying on several major emergency responses both within Texas and beyond.

The Taylor family and the Killeen Fire Department have expressed deep gratitude for the public’s support and have requested privacy during this period of mourning.

The City of Killeen also extended its appreciation to the emergency response teams in Austin, Travis County, and across Central Texas for their continued assistance.