A legacy of leadership and warmth for Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Fire Academy has draped its walls in purple and black bunting, a solemn tribute to Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III, who passed away unexpectedly early Sunday. His loss is felt deeply across the community, especially among those who saw him not only as a dedicated firefighter but as a leader and family man.

City of Killeen / 25 News

“I feel he was a dad first, and a leader. Definitely a leader. He’s an awesome soul, an awesome person,” said Taylor Hilt, a local hairstylist who recently cut Captain Taylor’s hair.

Taylor had just left an Austin hospital, where he had welcomed his fifth child days earlier when tragedy struck. While many are mourning the loss, some are choosing to focus not on how he died, but how he lived his life.

Hilt remembers her brief yet meaningful interaction with Taylor, recalling his warmth and infectious positivity. “I saw his badge when he walked in, and before taking him, I said, ‘Oh, your name is Taylor, you’re automatically cool because we’re cool people, Taylors are cool.’ He said, ‘That’s right,’ and just started smiling and laughing,” she shared.

Killeen / 25 News

Their conversation quickly turned personal, and Hilt says Taylor left a lasting impact on her family. “I just remember his smile being so big, I forgot I was talking to somebody that was a first responder, we were just cracking up. Thankfully, my son is OK, but we were both laughing so hard, both our faces were red.” Inspired by Taylor, her young son now wants to become a firefighter just like him.

The outpouring of support for Taylor’s family has been overwhelming. In just 48 hours, a fundraiser organized by fellow firefighter Marc Bannister has raised more than $40,000.

Fire Chief James Kubinski reflected on Taylor’s impact, both within the department and the training division. “I’m personally honored to have spent the last ten months with him, in the training division, and seeing his face almost every other day. Just this Friday, he was sitting in the office across from us, and here we are on Monday, and he’s not here,” Kubinski said.

As the Killeen community grieves, Taylor’s legacy—as a father, a firefighter, and a leader—continues to shine through those he touched. His memory will not only live on through his family but also through the colleagues, friends, and neighbors who felt his presence in their lives.

For those looking to support the Taylor family, donations can be made through the fundraiser here

