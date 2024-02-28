Waco police chief addresses 3 homicides in 3 days

WACO, Texas — Three homicides in Waco in three days — the first homicides of the year, which killed three and injured two.

Now we’re hearing from Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian who is calling on anyone with any information to come forward.

"Three murders in three nights is unprecedented in our city — regardless of circumstances it’s very unsettling," Chief Victorian said.

The first homicide happened Friday morning at 1:08 am on South 3rd and Franklin in downtown Waco leaving 41-year-old Gilberto Moralez dead.

The second shooting happened Saturday at 3:01 am in the 600 block of Ruby Avenue injuring two females ages 18 and 19, and killing 39-year-old Winfred Talley, junior.

Residents tell 25 News it happened at Club Blaam, but Waco police officials won’t confirm that.

No suspects have been arrested in either of those fatalities.

“Our detectives have been working nonstop to identify those individuals responsible," Chief Victorian said.

The third homicide happened Sunday morning in the 3900 block of South Jack Kultgen Expressway at 1:39 am when police say 18-year-old Jada Millwood accidentally shot 17-year-old Myesha McCants, killing her.

Millwood is charged with manslaughter for reportedly recklessly handling a firearm.

"We need your help solving these murders and aggravated assault investigations," Chief Victorian said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.