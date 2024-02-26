Waco's second homicide case of 2024; police searching for suspect

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a homicide investigation that left a 39-year-old male dead and two females injured on Feb. 24.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of Ruby Avenue around 3:01 a.m. where they found a 19-year-old female with a gunshot would.

Emergency services transported the 19-year-old to a hospital where authorities said she is expected to be okay.

On the scene, police said they learned a second 18-year-old female and a 39-year-old male were taken to a hospital by other individuals.

Authorities said the 18-year-old female is expected to be okay, but the 39-year-old male succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police said their initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred during an altercation between multiple people. Officers have yet to identify a suspect at this time.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Waco Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the station at (254) 750-7500, or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP(4357). Police said if a tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

Waco PD said this is their second homicide case of 2024.